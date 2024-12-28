Arsenal matchwinner Havertz: We all have to step up to cover Saka

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz was happy to prove the matchwinner against Ipswich Town on Friday night.

Havertz struck for the 1-0 win at Emirates stadium.

He later said, "For sure, three points at home is nice. Tough opponent, it's hard to break them down. They didn't have a proper chance so we controlled the game well. We still could have scored one or two more goals.

"That's the Premier League, every team is tough. We're proud of the win.

"(Leonardo Trossard) is an amazing football player, it's fun to play with him. He likes to take the one-vs-one situations.

"I try to help the team, it was a different role for me today.

"Everyone has to step up because we know Bukayo Saka is a very important player for us. But we have to adapt.

"Home games are so important to us and we feel the energy. Everyone is together, we are one football club. The players, the fans, everyone needs to raise their level to win football matches."