Arsenal midfielder Rice: Keep believing in process

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has urged calm facing Chelsea today.

The Gunners have hit a form slump going into the clash.

Rice told arsenal.com: "It’s so important to keep believing in the process, still pushing and believing that you can win it. You might have setbacks, but they will help you to push. Missing out last year was so gutting, but it’s another chance to get the Premier League title now.

"It’s not been the greatest start in terms of points but there’s such a long way to go. There’s a lot of noise, but we’re still positive.

"Football is a sport that can make you so happy, so sad, angry… this is Arsenal Football Club and to not win football matches consecutively is going to cause upset. That happens with the players as well. We’re obviously not happy with the recent results, but the feeling is still so positive. If you invited fans to come and see how we’re training, nothing’s changed from what it was last season. We’re playing against really good teams and we’ve not been at our best as well."