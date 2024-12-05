Tribal Football
Yoro makes Man Utd debut in Arsenal defeat

Ansser Sadiq
Yoro makes Man Utd debut in Arsenal defeat
Yoro makes Man Utd debut in Arsenal defeat
Manchester United defender Leny Yoro finally made it onto the field in the Premier League.

The young centre half was involved as a second half substitute against Arsenal last night.

Yoro came on when United were already 2-0 down at the Emirates Stadium, as he builds up his fitness after a broken foot.

Post-game, manager Ruben Amorim did admit that Yoro was severely limited in how many minutes he could play.

The club will be taking his return very cautiously and will ease him into action.

While he may start at the weekend against Nottingham Forest, he may only last 50 to 60 minutes.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueYoro LenyManchester UnitedArsenal
