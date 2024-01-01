Arsenal midfielder Partey: We must learn from mistakes

Tribal Football
Arsenal star Thomas Partey spoke after his team’s unbeaten run in the Premier League was brought to an end.

The Gunners lost 2-0 to Bournemouth after going down to ten men in the first half.

William Saliba was sent off for a last man challenge, which turned out to be fatal for his team’s chances in the game.

Partey stated: “We have to learn from our mistakes and not let them happen again. 

“We are working hard, we are trying to win our duels and sometimes these things happen. 

“We have to stick together because red cards can happen in games and we must learn from every mistake.

"Every time we have 11 players one the pitch, we always dominate the game.”

