Premier League explain Bournemouth red card for Arsenal defender Saliba

The Premier League have released an explanation for Arsenal defender William Saliba's dismissal in Saturday's defeat at Bournemouth.

At 0-0, Saliba was sent off for hauling down Bournemouth striker Evanilson. The hosts went onto win 2-0 via goals from second-half substitutes Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert.

The Premier League later stated: "The referee gave Saliba a yellow card for a challenge on Evanilson.

"The VAR deemed that Saliba denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and recommended an on-field review.

"The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card."