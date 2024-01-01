Tribal Football
Premier League explain Bournemouth red card for Arsenal defender Saliba

The Premier League have released an explanation for Arsenal defender William Saliba's dismissal in Saturday's defeat at Bournemouth.

At 0-0, Saliba was sent off for hauling down Bournemouth striker Evanilson. The hosts went onto win 2-0 via goals from second-half substitutes Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert.

The Premier League later stated: "The referee gave Saliba a yellow card for a challenge on Evanilson.

"The VAR deemed that Saliba denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and recommended an on-field review.

"The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card."

