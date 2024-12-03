Arsenal midfielder Akolbire trialling with Leicester

Arsenal midfielder Bless Akolbire has been trialling with Leicester City.

Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website is reporting the 17 year-old recently turned out for Leicester U18s.

Akolbire joined the Gunners in 2020 from Colchester United and has been playing on scholarship forms.

However, he is unlikely to be offered a pro contract and will become a free agent in June.

Akolbire did make the bench in the UEFA Youth League earlier this season.

