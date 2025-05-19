Arsenal matchwinner Rice: We've been poor by our standards

Arsenal matchwinner Declan Rice was happy after their 1-0 win against Newcastle.

Rice concedes Arsenal's form had been poor leading up to Sunday's win, which confirmed their Champions League qualification for next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We've been poor by our standards the last few weeks in the Premier League," Rice told Sky Sports. "We obviously went so hard in the Champions League, our form dropped in the Premier League.

"That happens sometimes, but Newcastle are such an in-form side and we've lost three games to them this year. And the manager's message before the game was clear - take it personal - and I think we did today.

"I think first half was a bit of a slow start, but we grew into the game and in the end we showed that grit. And three points at home on the last (home game) was a nice day to top it off."