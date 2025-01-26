Tribal Football
Wolves defender Semedo insists on positives after Arsenal defeat

Wolves defender Nelson Semedo insists there's positives to draw from Saturday's defeat to Arsenal.

Wolves couldn't take advantage of Myles Lewis-Skelly's first-half dismissal for the visitors, as Arsenal eventually won 1-0.

Semedo said: “We’re disappointed, obviously. We had a good opportunity to make some points here, especially when we were playing with one more player.

“We had a couple minutes with one more player, so I think we should have taken advantage of that. But even in that period, I think they had more of the ball than us, and then when they equalised, they could score and win the game.

“But in general, I think we did a good game. We did a good job. 

“It's what I'm saying. I think we have to be smarter on those points. We will score again, for sure, like we’ve been scoring a lot, but we have to move on.

“I think we did a good game, against a good team as well. Arsenal is a good team, but we had the ball, we created our chances, but we have to move on.

“We have to be working harder, and now we have a full week to work and prepare the next game against us.”

