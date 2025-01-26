Arsenal defender Timber: We showed our character for win at Wolves

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber says they proved their character for victory at Wolves.

The Gunners won 1-0, thanks to Riccardo Calafiori's strike, which came after Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card before halftime.

Timber said afterwards, “It does, if you see everything we went through today. It’s not the first time, but the way that we reacted in the second half, we can be really proud of the players and a much-deserved win today.

“You still want to win, you have to play with courage, you have to go for that goal and at the same time, you can’t concede.

“We knew it was going to be tough and we sacrificed a lot and in the end, we really deserved it.”

On the away support, Timber added:  “You can feel the energy, I think that’s really important, that connection between the players and the fans. 

“That’s such a massive thing sometimes it’s underestimated but I think today they really pushed us through and you see the goal that we scored, the energy that comes out of there, feels really good.” 

