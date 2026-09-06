Arsenal drew up 21-PLAYER transfer shortlist for 2026/27

Mikel Arteta has boosted his squad with several key signings over the summer on the back of winning the 2025/26 Premier League title.

The Spanish coach has looked to develop his squad from a position of strength and spent over £150M to bring in Piero Hincapie, Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa and Christos Tzolis.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the names that did arrive at the Emirates Stadium are only a small reflection of Arteta's wider targets, as per an exclusive report from BBC Sport.

According to the latest update, Arteta had a list of 21 players outside of those he did manage to sign, with a major focus on recruiting a top level attacker.

Julian Alvarez and Vinicius Junior are the eye-catching names on the panel after Arsnal expressed an interest in both players, before the former signed a contract extension at Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid refused to sell the latter.

There are also names who did make huge switches, including Bradley Barcola to Liverpool, Morgan Rogers to Chelsea and Real Madrid's club record swoop on Yan Diomande.

From those targeted who remained at their 2025/26 club, Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi looks to be most likely to move on in 2027, and Arsenal could revved their interest in the 20-year-old.