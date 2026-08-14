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Arsenal "made contact" with Quansah as they aim to snap up former Liverpool defender

Arsenal "made contact" with Quansah as they aim to snap up former Liverpool defender
Arsenal "made contact" with Quansah as they aim to snap up former Liverpool defenderČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Orhan Habash

Arsenal are making a move to sign former Liverpool defender and England World Cup star Jarell Quansah.

Following his £35million move from Liverpool last summer, Quansah has impressed for the German side and was picked by England boss Thomas Tuchel to star at the World Cup as he helped the Three Lions claim a bronze medal. 

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Tuchel praised the young defender ahead of the World Cup, highlighting his quality: 

“I have a lot of trust in Jarell. I see his talent, but I see the package. 

“He is tall, he is fast, he is strong in build-up. He is strong in the air. I saw him very strong playing for Liverpool in this position (right-back). So I always wanted to try.” 

Tuchel’s comments clearly caught the eye of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, is interested in snapping him up despite his ties to rivals Liverpool. 

“Arsenal made contact with Jarell Quansah’s camp over possible move this week.  

“Initial talks as @RobDorsettSky reported, Bayer Leverkusen will try to keep the defender this season. 

“Liverpool had €70m buy back clause this summer but expired — no clauses for other clubs.” 

The Gunners were also interested in Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa, but his price tag was too high for Arteta and his team to make a deal work. 

Quansah played alongside Konsa during the World Cup and at just 23 year old he has a very high ceiling. A move to North London would break a few hearts in Merseyside, especially after Liverpool missed out on their chance to resign for defender who would slide in alongside captain Virgil van Dijk at the back. 

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Jarell QuansahLiverpoolArsenalBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueWorld ChampionshipFootball transfers

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