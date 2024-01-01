Arsenal looking to upgrade the Emirates Stadium but "It is not an easy renovation"

Arsenal are said to have opened discussions around upgrading the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners first built the ground in the mid-2000s, with the first game taking place in 2006.

The club's co-chair, Josh Kroenke, admits that internal discussions are ongoing about upgrades to facilities.

Expanding the Emirates' current 60,000-seat capacity is also among those topics.

Speaking to ESPN, Kroenke said: “It would be premature to talk about any plans in depth, but the internal conversations are starting to occur about (the stadium).

“It is not an easy renovation, but we see the possibilities of what's there.

“Our goal was always to compete for the Premier League title because if you look around the world, if you are competing for the title year-in, year-out, you are competing for everything else.

“What can our fans expect? Everything they've gotten in the last few years. We're going to keep adding to the group.

“I know Mikel's energy is through the roof in the best of ways.

“In our women's team as well, you see how women's sport is taking off around the world. We are really excited about that part of the business.”