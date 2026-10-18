Arteta admits Arsenal 'had to earn it' in Nottingham Forest win

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's strength in depth will be key to their Premier League title defence after Noni Madueke came off the bench to clinch a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Arteta's side were well below their best at the City Ground and did not register a shot on target until Madueke bagged their winner 10 minutes from full-time.

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While the Gunners earned few style points in the East Midlands, they will not be overly concerned after moving within three points of leaders Manchester City.

Arteta is able to dip into one of the stronger substitutes' benches in the top flight, and he made full use of the resources at his disposal to turn the tide by the banks of the River Trent.

Crucially, he sent on Madueke for the underwhelming Eberechi Eze at half-time.

He also introduced Mikel Merino, Viktor Gyokeres and Jurrien Timber as the second half wore on.

It was Madueke who provided the key intervention, cutting in from the left flank to unleash a powerful drive that deflected past Forest keeper Matz Sels in the 80th minute.

"We had to earn it until the last second. They are a well-coached team and hard to break down. We had to take risks, they are a dangerous team," Arteta said.

"We had to manage the emotional part really well. We stayed focused and the finishers made a huge impact."

Arsenal are in the midst of a hectic schedule which included a Champions League win over Lille in midweek and a looming European trip to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Arteta's ability to rest key players without significantly weakening his team could be a major factor in the title race.

"Some of them played three days ago, and some of them will start the next game, and they know that everyone has to be at it," he said.

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"If you are needed after 60 minutes, 45 minutes and sometimes two minutes. We have a squad now that can deliver in moments and we have to use that.

"Noni, Jurrien, Mikel was brilliant when he came on, and Viktor really changed the game; all of them did, and that's what we need.

"Noni obviously the highlight because he scored the goal and that's the difference."

After a shock 3-0 loss at Brighton on September 19th, second-placed Arsenal have bounced back with three successive victories.

The north Londoners have not been able to recapture the relentless consistency that took them to a first title in 22 years last season.

But they retain the priceless ability to grind out wins, and this was their sixth in seven league matches.

"Sometimes you can get frustrated with teams who are difficult to break down. First half we didn't have a shot on target and that's something we discussed," Arteta said.

"We had another two big ones in the second half but the only one on target we had was a little deflection and it's in."