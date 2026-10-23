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Arsenal's Arteta hoping to take advantage of Real Madrid 'negativity' to sign Vinicius Jr

Arsenal's Arteta hoping to take advantage of Real Madrid 'negativity' to sign Vinicius Jr
Arsenal's Arteta hoping to take advantage of Real Madrid 'negativity' to sign Vinicius JrREUTERS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly hoping to take advantage of the 'negativity' surrounding Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid.

Arsenal’s interest in the 26-year-old was one of the stories of the summer transfer window as Arteta’s side aimed to capitalise on their Premier League triumph.

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Vinicius opted to remain at Real Madrid and extend his contract after nearly two-years of negotiations between the two parties, however.

It hasn’t quite gone according to plan for the Brazilian since then, scoring just one goal and three assists in his 11 games as Real Madrid fans start to turn against him.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Arteta is hoping to take advantage of that ‘negativity’ and go back in for Vinicius.

It remains to be seen whether he would be open to joining the Premier League giants, but he’s in serious danger of losing his spot to in-form Yan Diomande.

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