Arsenal legend Henry coy about coaching future

Thierry Henry was coy about his future after France's Olympics final defeat to Spain.

The Arsenal legend led the home nation to a silver medal finish.

Henry was in charge of the Olympics team for the tournament, while he is also U21 coach.

However, the Frenchman has offers now arriving from club football, with talk of a fresh return to the club game this new season.

Asked about his plans, Henry stated: "My future? I will go to the seaside with my family."