Arsenal legend calls out 'key concern' over Bukayo Saka's form

Bukayo Saka's start to the 2026/27 season has triggered mixed reviews as Arsenal seek to defend their Premier League title.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals in six appearances for the defending champions - with the academy product racking up over 300 appearances and bagging 84 goals in North London.

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Mikel Arteta values him as a vital part of his future plans at the Emirates Stadium, and the club rewarded the England international with a huge new contract at the start of the year, which makes him the Gunners highest paid player.

However, former Arsenal captain David O'Leary has admitted to concerns of Saka's form, after watching the 2-1 weekend win over Leeds United.

"I really like the guy but I honestly don’t think he’s in the best form," Arsenal’s all-time record appearance maker told talkSPORT.

"I do think one thing, seeing him grow up and get into the team before everyone knew how good he was, I think he goes down too much now.

‘I think he’s looking for that touch to go down, and the player I saw before that was much more positive, he was not going to let the full-back put him on the deck, or anybody else.

"He’s not the player he was, without a doubt. He’s still a top player, but is he the player that got this fantastic new contract at Arsenal to make him one of the top-paid players in the country? I don’t think so at the moment."