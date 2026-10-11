Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Madrid edge Villarreal as Vinicius sees red for hair pull

Giroud reflects on his mixed MLS move: The United States is not a football country...

Carrick urges Man Utd to raise standards after Spurs stalemate

Eberl questions Neuer's judgment after Augsburg howler

Most read on Flashscore News

Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended from Portugal team for leaving camp

Football Tracker: Marseille snap losing streak, Juventus and Valencia earn draws away

Antonsen overcomes former World No. 2 in titanic battle to reach Arctic Open final

Third seed Shelton dumped out of Shanghai Masters by Gea as Zverev marches on

Carragher slams Kavanagh after Liverpool's defeat to Man City

Carragher slams Kavanagh after Liverpool's defeat to Man City
Carragher slams Kavanagh after Liverpool's defeat to Man CityČTK / AP / Jon Super

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised referee Chris Kavanagh following Ryan Gravenberch's controversial dismissal during Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

The Dutch midfielder impressed throughout the opening hour before receiving a second yellow card for fouling Jeremy Doku.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher argued that Kavanagh's earlier decision to caution Gravenberch for a challenge on Elliot Anderson was the bigger mistake.

"It's such a poor decision by the referee," Carragher said. 

"The thing that frustrates me is that he wasn't going to give a yellow card. He only gives it when he thinks Anderson is hurt. That has nothing to do with whether a foul should or should not be a yellow card."

The dismissal proved costly as Liverpool subsequently conceded three goals, suffering a heavy defeat at Anfield.

The Reds, now ninth in the standings, will hope to bounce back against LASK in the Champions League, while City prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in their next European fixture.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueJamie CarragherRyan GravenberchElliot AndersonLiverpoolManchester City

Related Articles

Van Dijk breaks silence on Man City's financial scandal

Maresca joins elite company as Man City cruise past Liverpool

Carragher urges Liverpool to use Anfield atmosphere to help beat league leaders Man City