Van Dijk breaks silence on Man City's financial scandal

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has addressed Manchester City's reported guilty verdict over Premier League financial breaches.

The Dutch defender acknowledged the fierce rivalry between both clubs following the Reds’ disappointing 3-0 defeat at Anfield.

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The encounter marked their first meeting since the reported ruling, adding further tension to an already heated fixture.

Speaking in the mixed zone afterwards, Van Dijk admitted he had plenty to say about the controversy but declined to elaborate.

"The only thing I can say, because it’s ongoing, is that I have really enjoyed the rivalry,” he said.

"But that is on the pitch, what has happened off the pitch is a totally different story. Because it’s still ongoing, it’s not a good idea for me to comment on this.

“When it’s properly settled I will definitely share my comments on it but for now let’s wait and see."