Frank happy with Brentford performance in Arsenal defeat

Brentford boss Thomas Frank did not have any issues with his players last night.

The Bees were beaten at home by second placed Premier League side Arsenal.

While he did not enjoy the 3-1 home loss, which came after Brentford opened the scoring, Frank felt that his team handled themselves well during the contest.

He stated to TNT Sports: "I think we did a lot of things right and overall it was a good performance. First half was extremely good and I liked the way we played - we were brave on the ball.

"We were brave under high pressure as well and overall I think we did well. The finest of margins we have to do better.

"We need to do better than one more goal. If you want to beat Arsenal we need to do everything right."