Tribal Football
Most Read
Lille defender Meunier on signing for Man Utd: If they ever ask me, I’ll cycle there!
Departing Man Utd midfielder Eriksen admits one career regret
Ex-Man Utd star slams Garnacho over haircut obsession
Inter Milan make Man Utd striker Hojlund their main target as he prepares to leave

Arsenal learn of cut-price fee for Chelsea keeper Kepa

Paul Vegas
Arsenal learn of cut-price fee for Chelsea keeper Kepa
Arsenal learn of cut-price fee for Chelsea keeper KepaAction Plus
Arsenal have learned they can snap up Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a cut-price.

The Gunners are eyeing Kepa as Neto leaves to return to parent club Bournemouth after his season-long loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ironically, Kepa has just spent the past campaign at Dean Court, establishing himself as Bournemouth's No1.

The Daily Mail says after enquiries, Arsenal have been informed they can sign Kepa for £5m thanks to a clause in his Blues deal.

Kepa's contract at Chelsea expires in 2026.

Mentions
Premier LeagueArrizabalaga KepaArsenalChelseaBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Carsley unveils England U21 squad as major names pull out
Arsenal eye shock move for Chelsea flop Kepa Arrizabalaga
Barcelona chief Deco: Gyokeres a fantastic player, but...