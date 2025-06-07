Arsenal learn of cut-price fee for Chelsea keeper Kepa

Arsenal have learned they can snap up Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a cut-price.

The Gunners are eyeing Kepa as Neto leaves to return to parent club Bournemouth after his season-long loan.

Ironically, Kepa has just spent the past campaign at Dean Court, establishing himself as Bournemouth's No1.

The Daily Mail says after enquiries, Arsenal have been informed they can sign Kepa for £5m thanks to a clause in his Blues deal.

Kepa's contract at Chelsea expires in 2026.