Arsenal lead the race to sign Bayern Munich star Coman who is set to leave this summer
Arsenal are in positive talks with Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman who is set to leave the club this summer.

According to Sky Germany, Coman has now told Bayern that he wants to leave the club in the summer transfer window. Now, Sky Sports journalist Florian Petersburg has revealed that talks are ongoing as a deal starts to form. 

“There is contact between Arsenal and Kingsley Coman’s management, with both sides in ongoing communication. 

“Arsenal are aware that Saudi Arabia is a very appealing option for Coman, but they have expressed their interest. 

“Coman and Bayern are expected to part ways in the summer. The situation is positive, with open dialogue between all parties. Coman will be replaced.” 

The 28-year-old has both the skill and mindset of a serial winner and Arsenal have the chance to add a player who has won it all to their title-chasing squad ahead of next season. Reports suggest that both Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in the winger, which means the Gunners would have to speed up the deal to avoid losing out. 

The French international has won league titles with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus. Now he has set his sights on the Premier League and a side who sit second in the league and look to be narrowly missing out on the title to leaders Liverpool.  

