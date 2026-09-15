Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on young and highly rated Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented young attackers in the Premier League, but the arrival of £123 million man Bradley Barcola could see his minutes limited.

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According to David Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic Football podcast, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Ngumoha as they seek to bolster their left-wing.

Ornstein makes it clear that there isn’t currently any indication that Ngumoha is unhappy at Liverpool, however, with his contract running until the summer of 2028.

German sides Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig were interested in the summer, but no move materialised with Liverpool not looking to sell.

Ngumoha has started one of his three Premier League games so far this season, playing on the right instead of his preferred left to help facilitate more senior players.