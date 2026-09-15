Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Richarlison responds after Roberto De Zerbi confirms Tottenham exile

European giants keen on loan move for Arsenal ace Madueke

Iheanacho extends remarkable scoring run in Turkey

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, fixtures & more

EXCLUSIVE: Calls for Man Utd boss Carrick to be sacked are 'crazy', insists Owen

Calvert-Lewin shines as imperious Leeds thrash dismal Newcastle

Team of the Weekend: Mastantuono and Watkins put up perfect 10s as Mbappe shines again

Arsenal keeping tabs on Liverpool sensation Rio Ngumoha

Arsenal keeping tabs on Liverpool sensation Rio Ngumoha
Arsenal keeping tabs on Liverpool sensation Rio NgumohaREUTERS

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on young and highly rated Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented young attackers in the Premier League, but the arrival of £123 million man Bradley Barcola could see his minutes limited.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to David Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic Football podcast, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Ngumoha as they seek to bolster their left-wing.

Ornstein makes it clear that there isn’t currently any indication that Ngumoha is unhappy at Liverpool, however, with his contract running until the summer of 2028.

German sides Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig were interested in the summer, but no move materialised with Liverpool not looking to sell.

Ngumoha has started one of his three Premier League games so far this season, playing on the right instead of his preferred left to help facilitate more senior players.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRio NgumohaLiverpoolArsenalFootball transfers

Related Articles

Liverpool offered defensive boost for January

European giants keen on loan move for Arsenal ace Madueke

Bayern Munich keeping tabs on struggling Liverpool ace Florian Wirtz