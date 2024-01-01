Arsenal keeper Raya: It wasn't my best save

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya shrugged off his wonder save at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Raya denied Ollie Watkins with a stunning denial before Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey scored for Arsenal's 2-0 win.

Raya later said: "Everyone is a hero because we work together. It's not just me saving the ball. It was a crucial moment in the game where it was 0-0 and they had chances and I was there to save Ollie's header.

"I think of what I remember, it's a shot from outside the box. I'm on the floor so I try to get up and I can't reach it. I just see Ollie going in there so I react as quickly as possible I put my hand there and there's no one there to get the ball.

"It's just a repetition of things. You do drills and have to save one ball and get up to save another. This time it paid off. This is a reaction one, I don't think it's my best save.

"I try to help the team as much as possible to win games."