Arsenal eyeing Botafogo striker Igor Jesus
Arsenal are eyeing Botafogo striker Igor Jesus.
The Gunners are in the market this month for a centre-forward signing and Igor Jesus is on their shortlist of names, according to local Brazilian sources.
The young forward has just completed a superb first senior season in the Brasileiro Serie A, which included a first Brazil cap.
Botafogo only signed Igor Jesus in the summer from Shabab Al-Ahli and rate him at €40m.
His contract with Botafogo runs through 2027.