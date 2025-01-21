Arsenal eyeing Botafogo striker Igor Jesus

Arsenal are eyeing Botafogo striker Igor Jesus.

The Gunners are in the market this month for a centre-forward signing and Igor Jesus is on their shortlist of names, according to local Brazilian sources.

The young forward has just completed a superb first senior season in the Brasileiro Serie A, which included a first Brazil cap.

Botafogo only signed Igor Jesus in the summer from Shabab Al-Ahli and rate him at €40m.

His contract with Botafogo runs through 2027.