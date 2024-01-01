Arsenal lead Liverpool, Chelsea in Bakayoko battle

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are the three teams that are chasing Johan Bakayoko.

The Belgian international, who is only 21, has been hugely impressive at PSV Eindhoven.

Now the Dutch club are considering cashing in on him, as he has expressed a desire to leave.

Per Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal are at the head of this queue to sign the talent.

Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Chelsea are behind in the race, but still have a fair chance.

The club that can promise Bakayoko the most game time may be the one that signs him.