Arsenal hoping to extend the Emirates Stadium by 20,000 seats

Arsenal are hoping to expand their stadium rather than having to build a new one so quickly.

The Gunners opened the Emirates Stadium in 2006, which means it is less than 20 years old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now the club are hoping to expand the Emirates' capacity to 80,000, according to Bloomberg.

The current capacity is only a little over 60,000, which would represent a massive increase.

Arsenal believe they do have ways to get to the 80,000 number without needing to invest billions in a new ground.

Gunners fans are a little envious of rivals Tottenham and their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which as a 62,850 capacity and plenty of hospitality facilities.

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>