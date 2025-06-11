Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Liverpool agree British record Florian Wirtz transfer
Man United set massive Alejandro Garnacho asking price
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul

Arsenal chiefs settle on RB Leipzig striker Sesko

Paul Vegas
Arsenal chiefs settle on RB Leipzig striker Sesko
Arsenal chiefs settle on RB Leipzig striker SeskoAction Plus
Arsenal chiefs are settling on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as their priority centre-forward transfer target this summer.

The Mirror says Arsenal will now step up negotiations after Sesko rejected an offer from Al-Hilal on Tuesday. The Saudis pushed to sign the Slovenian before last night's Club World Cup transfer deadline, but the striker rejected their approach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal will now push to sign Sesko for around £60m.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Sporting CP's Victor Gyokeres were also interesting Arsenal, but they've settled on Sesko given the pair's £100m-plus valuations.

With no European football next season, RBL need to sell this summer and are prepared to part with Sesko for a £60m price.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSesko BenjaminArsenalRB LeipzigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Hilal aim to hijack Arsenal's Benjamin Sesko deal after Victor Osimhen snub
Arsenal dithering opens door to Chelsea in Sesko race
Arsenal open formal Sesko fee talks with RB Leipzig