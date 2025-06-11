Arsenal chiefs settle on RB Leipzig striker Sesko

Arsenal chiefs are settling on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as their priority centre-forward transfer target this summer.

The Mirror says Arsenal will now step up negotiations after Sesko rejected an offer from Al-Hilal on Tuesday. The Saudis pushed to sign the Slovenian before last night's Club World Cup transfer deadline, but the striker rejected their approach.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal will now push to sign Sesko for around £60m.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Sporting CP's Victor Gyokeres were also interesting Arsenal, but they've settled on Sesko given the pair's £100m-plus valuations.

With no European football next season, RBL need to sell this summer and are prepared to part with Sesko for a £60m price.