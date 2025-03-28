Arsenal hero Wilshere happy at Norwich; lays out No1 ambitions

Arsenal hero Jack Wilshere admits he is happy at Norwich City.

Wilshere is part of Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup's staff, though admits he eventually wants to become a No1 himself.

He told the Daily Mail: "My ambition's to become a head coach, and I've said that from the start. When I went to Norwich I sat down with the manager, and the technical director, I wanted to make it clear to them that I see myself as a head coach and that is my journey.

"I want that pressure of feeling it and to experience it now without being the actual main guy is amazing and I'm just trying to take in as much as I can."

He continued: "I'm really happy because it's everything that I need and what I want to do.

"I'm very passionate about developing players and how you can develop whether you're 16 or 30. There's always areas where you can develop. And my big thing is players having to experience something before you explain it to them.

"Of course, you can say, 'right, this is what could happen', or 'this is what's going to happen', but for a player to actually experience it and realise the challenges, the pressures, is more important.

"The biggest thing that I see is developing the individual within the playing style. Of course you want to play like the first team, but you also have to understand that if they don't get there, that's not the end of the road for them.

"So you have to coach them with that in mind and understand that yeah, the ultimate ambition might be to play for Arsenal, for example, but what do we have to do to give them a career in the game? So that's why I think developing the individual within the playing style really helps."