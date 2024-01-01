Arsenal hero Campbell upset not being knighted

Ex-England and Arsenal star Sol Campbell believes he should be given a knighthood.

Campbell, who won the Premier League with Arsenal but nothing with the Three Lions, believes he is underappreciated.

In an interview with GB News, the former defender laid out his claim as to why he should be a “sir” alongside the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Alex Ferguson, Trevor Brooking, Geoff Hurst, and Dave Richards.

He stated: “I think for me when it comes to honors and lists, if it comes to a popularity contest there's a lot of people who are unpopular who have Sirs, OBEs and MBEs.

“If you look at what I've done and what I've gone through playing football and the consistency over the course of two decades, under severe pressure in a football sense, I'm up with some of the sporting greats of our country.

“I'm a proud Englishman and I've done a lot for football, on and off the field, and for racism.”

He continued: “Also I'm not even talking about the records I've acquired playing football for my country and domestically, for Tottenham and Arsenal - for me, I'm up with the rest for all of them.

“I don't know why I'm overlooked on these kind of occasions. I'm not the only sporting great that has been overlooked but for me I'm seeing all these other people get these gongs and these accolades and it's special - for me it would be an honor to have a Sir, OBE or MBE for the sport I've committed to over two decades.”