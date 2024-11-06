Tribal Football
Most Read
Butt: No player should feel safe at Man Utd
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
Man City boss Guardiola: Sporting CP didn't do anything!

Arsenal have already found an Edu replacement after his resignation

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal have already found an Edu replacement after his resignation
Arsenal have already found an Edu replacement after his resignationTribal Football
Premier League giants Arsenal are likely to turn to Edu's understudy to take on his role.

Jason Ayto has been working under the Brazilian former midfielder, who is departing his role at sporting director.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Edu tendered his resignation on Monday, having rejected a significant pay rise.

He is set to take a big role for businessman Evangelos Marinakis, who owns Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Portugal’s Rio Ave.

Per The Mirror, Ayto is emerging as a serious candidate for Edu’s vacated post at Arsenal.

The club are considering bringing in someone from the outside, but may stick with the internal option instead.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCamavinga EduardoSteele JasonPavlidis VangelisArsenalNottinghamOlympiacos Piraeus
Related Articles
Exclusive: Arsenal hero Smith "shocked" by Edu exit; convinced Forest on the way up
Arsenal made new contract offer to Edu before resignation
Forest next? Agreement in place with departing Arsenal chief Edu