Arsenal great Vieira: Why I like Rice

Arsenal great Patrick Vieira admits he's a big fan of Declan Rice.

Rice was impressive in his first season with the Gunners last term and can now count on Vieira as among his fans.

The Frenchman told arsenal.com: “I like him because he’s a team player and I think, when you play in that position, you have to be the one who sacrifices yourself for the team.

“You have to win the ball and you have to give it to the players who can make the difference.

“It’s a really difficult position because you work hard for the team but you may not get a lot of credit like the guys who score those goals.”

Vieira also said: “When you’re looking at the Arsenal from last year and I hope this year again, he will be an important key for the team because he will do all the dirty work to make the other ones look good and to allow them to make the difference in the last 30 yards.

“He’s one of my favourite players in the Premier League because he sacrifices himself, is working hard for the team and is a team player.”