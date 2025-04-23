Tribal Football
Arsenal goalkeeper Rojas pens new contract until 2026 as he tries to break into first team

Arsenal goalkeeper Alexei Rojas has signed a new deal with the club until 2026 as he tries to break into the first team under manager Mikel Arteta.

The 19-year-old only penned his first professional deal last summer, but has now agreed fresh terms that will run until June 2026. After joining from Chelsea he believes he has a future at the club under Arteta, where he is the fourth choice goalkeeper behind David Raya, Neto, and Tommy Setford

The Standard reports that the plan is for the teenager to work with the first team next season, as Arsenal often use four goalkeepers during training sessions. Rojas’ agreement serves as a strong vote of confidence in the teenager's abilities as he is viewed as a first-team player now instead of an academy asset. 

David Raya remains firmly established as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper and if he becomes injured, it is very unlikely that Rojas will step in. Instead, the young shot stopper will likely be monitored over the next year and sent out on loan to assess his ability. Rojas is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal but could step on the to pitch in the years to come once he has developed further. 

