Tribal Football
Most Read
Antonio Conte reveals 'little problems' for Scott McTominay in Napoli title push
Salah makes Liverpool call to De Bruyne
Marc Guehi ready to snub Chelsea return in pursuit of 'dream' Spanish move
Inter Milan boost as key trio return for Lazio cracker

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta confirms William Saliba injury

Alex Roberts
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta confirms William Saliba injury
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta confirms William Saliba injuryAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed defender William Saliba picked up an injury in their 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Arsenal secured qualification for next season’s Champions League thanks to Declan Rice’s well-placed 55th minute strike.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It didn’t go entirely to plan for the North London club however, with Saliba, 24 forced off with an injury at half time.

Speaking to the press after the game, Arteta has confirmed that the centre back picked up a knock in his 100th Arsenal game.

“I think he (Saliba) felt something in his hamstring in the first half, unfortunately, so we had to make the substitution." He said.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSaliba WilliamArsenalNewcastle Utd