Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta confirms William Saliba injury

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed defender William Saliba picked up an injury in their 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Arsenal secured qualification for next season’s Champions League thanks to Declan Rice’s well-placed 55th minute strike.

Advertisement Advertisement

It didn’t go entirely to plan for the North London club however, with Saliba, 24 forced off with an injury at half time.

Speaking to the press after the game, Arteta has confirmed that the centre back picked up a knock in his 100th Arsenal game.

“I think he (Saliba) felt something in his hamstring in the first half, unfortunately, so we had to make the substitution." He said.