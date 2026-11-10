Arsenal eye two January sales to balance finances for 2027

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will need to sell players in the January transfer window following key talks with club officials.

Arteta spent around £200 million on new stars over the summer as Ezri Konsa, Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis all arrived at the Emirates Stadium.

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However, with only £116 million coming in via departing players, Arteta needs to balance the books in North London and Viikor Gyokeres could be moved on as he remains on the fringes of Arteta's starting XI.

Reports from Spanish outlet Diario AS claim the Gunners are ready to cash in on the Swedish international, if they can secure a fee in the region of £60 million.

Martin Zubimendi has also been tipped for a move back to Spain, with Atletico Madrid eyeing up the Basque playmaker, who has been overtaken by Guimaraes in Arteta's plans.

The other name possibly flagged up as a candidate to move on is fellow World Cup winner Mikel Merino, who is rumoured to be unhappy with his role as a 'super sub', and two of the three could be offloaded at the start of 2027.