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Arsenal set target figure after Gyokeres sale decision

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres.
Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres.Profimedia

Arsenal could sell striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the 2026/27 season.

Gyokeres remains on the fringes of Mikel Arteta's plans, after a mixed year for the Swede in North London following his £55M move from Sporting Lisbon.

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He ended the 2025/26 campaign with 21 goals across all competitions, but he's behind Kai Havertz as a starter, and the Gunners are reportedly open to a sale for the right price.

With no goals scored in the current campaign, Arsenal want to bring in at least the same £55M figure they paid to bring him from Portugal, but Arteta will not push for a January sale.

Despite his intermittent form in England, Gyokeres' stock remains high in Europe, and several clubs from Italy, Spain and Germany would be keen on a deal.

Arsenal's valuation reflects a slight increase on his current value, but his exploit's in Lisbon demonstrate an ability to score goals, even if Arteta appears unconvinced over his consistency at the highest level.

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