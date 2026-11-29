Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could look to bring in another new defender at the start of 2027.

The Gunners have built their reputation on defensive resilience, with Arteta apparently well covered across his backline, following the summer arrivals of Ezri Konsa and Piero Hincapie.

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However, as per reports from The Athletic, Arteta is planning for the future and is looking to Europe in his quest to future proof against Ben White's long-term status.

The club are rumoured to have already made contact with the Ivan Fresneda's representatives ahead of the January transfer window.

Fresneda has impressed at right-back for Sporting CP since his 2023 move from Real Vallaolild.

Any possible deal is still at a very early stage, but he was scouted during the November international break, after making his senior debut for Spain.

Sporting CP would demand in the region of €35 million to consider a sale, but Arteta will not be rushed, as he aims to carefully bolster his squad in January.