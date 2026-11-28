Arsenal are expecting a quiet January transfer window with Mikel Arteta keen to keep his squad settled at the start of 2027.

Mikel Arteta swooped to land Greece international Christos Tzolis back in August as part of a £43 million deal, following two standout seasons in Belgium, alongside deals for Premier League pair Ezri Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes.

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As per reports from Football Insider, Arteta had planned another raid on Brugge, with Carlos Forbs now on his radar after his impressive performances for club and country.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal for Jorge Jesus' Portugal in the 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over Wales earlier this month and Arsenal could secure an agreement for around £25 million.

Forbs is not as established as Tzolis was in the Belgian capital, but a run of five goals and eight assists at club level this season has caught the eye across Europe, however, Arsenal will not make a move in January.

His current contract runs until 2029, which gives Brugge scope to demand a higher fee, and the Belgian giants will not listen to offers until next summer.