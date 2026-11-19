Arsenal could launch a transfer raid on Club Brugge for the second time in six months at the start of 2027.

Mikel Arteta swooped to land Greece international Christos Tzolis back in August as part of a £43 million deal, following two standout seasons in Belgium, and the Gunners could be back for more in January.

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As per reports from Spanish transfer outlet Fichajes.net, Carlos Forbs is now on Arteta's radar, after his impressive performances for Portugal.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal for Jorge Jesus' team in the 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over Wales and Arsenal could secure a deal for around £25 million.

Forbs is not as established as Tzolis was in the Belgian capital, but a run of five goals and eight assists in 15 appearances at club level this season has certainly caught attention across Europe, and Arsenal will not be unopposed in their interest.

His current contract runs until 2029, which gives Brugge scope to demand a higher fee, as Arteta eyes up some January business in North London.