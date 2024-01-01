Arsenal express interest in Barcelona defender Kounde

Arsenal have expressed interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

Sport says while the club's finances have improved, Barca are still in the need for a big sale this summer.

Kounde, with a deal to 2027, is a candidate to be cashed in.

Arsenal are keen and have already registered their interest in Kounde, who has just returned to Barca for preseason training.

The France defender was seen at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, in the midst of his summer holidays, to greet his teammates and introduce himself to Hansi Flick.