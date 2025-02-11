Arsenal deliver update on Saka recovery

Arsenal have provided a positive injury update, revealing Bukayo Saka is back in the gym as he recovers from a torn hamstring.

Saka has been sidelined since suffering the injury against Crystal Palace in mid-December, with Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli also facing fitness issues.

Mikel Arteta recently confirmed Martinelli will undergo a scan for his own hamstring problem.

The Gunners’ inconsistent form in front of goal has left them trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by six points, with the Reds holding a game in hand.

Currently in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp following their FA Cup exit, Arsenal confirmed Saka is making progress in his rehabilitation.

His return would provide a much-needed boost as the team looks to reignite their title challenge.