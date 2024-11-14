Arsenal defender White to return to England squad under Tuchel

White to return to England squad under Tuchel after 2 years of being out of the squad

Arsenal defender Ben White is set to return to the England squad once again under new head coach Thomas Tuchel after being absent for over two years.

Following a feud with senior coaching staff and previous head coach Gareth Southgate, White has had no interest in playing for his country. But now Southgate has left and Tuchel is set to come in for January he is said to be likely in the squad once again.

TalkSPORT now reports that the 27 year-old wants to become a key member of the squad under the former Bayern Munich boss who may give him the chance he feels he deserves.

Speaking on the show, presenter Adrian Durham says he has sources that suggest White will be one of the first names in Tuchel’s first England squad.

“I've heard from a very good source that Arsenal's Ben White will be making himself available for selection in March.

“That will be when England play for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

“I'm fascinated to see if Tuchel thinks 'yes, I'll have him straight back in, he's a top four player, he's playing regularly for Arsenal, so he gets straight back in'.

“Or, whether he says to himself 'this is somebody who didn't care about England, so no I'm not going to have him back in'.”