Arsenal defender White undergoes knee surgery

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal defender Ben White has handed his club yet another blow on the injury front

The right-back, who can also fill in at centre half, could be out for the rest of the year.Per The Mirror, White has received surgery on a knee problem that was troubling him for some time.

He will now be out of their entire holiday schedule, which will make or break their title chances.

It is a huge blow for manager Mikel Arteta and the rest of White’s teammates, given his importance in the side.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are also struggling with niggles, having pulled out of the England squad this week.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWhite BenArsenal
