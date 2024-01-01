Arsenal defender White: Football just a job - but I don't hate it

Tribal Football
Arsenal defender Ben White insists he doesn't "hate" football.

White is famous for not being interested in the game beyond his own career.

But he told Amazon Prime:  “No, of course not (e doesn't hate football). 

“It was a massive thing, there were a few things that I said. Obviously I don’t watch it.

‘For me, it’s not a big deal. That’s why I said it at the time. Training, the amount of videos you have to do every day, it’s so extreme, so when I come home I just want to forget about it.

“(My dogs) are literally my life, so no football on, don’t talk about it when I come home, mum and dad don’t speak to me about it, it’s just like it’s not my job basically.

“People think that I don’t love it, and obviously I don’t watch it, but I could probably tell you most things about every winger that I play against or the attributes that I’m going to have to come up against on the weekend.

“Playing right-back, there’s so many good left-wingers, every game they’re the best player. If you look at every team, one or two, they’re the best.”

