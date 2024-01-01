Arsenal defender White: Football just a job - but I don't hate it

Arsenal defender Ben White insists he doesn't "hate" football.

White is famous for not being interested in the game beyond his own career.

But he told Amazon Prime: “No, of course not (e doesn't hate football).

“It was a massive thing, there were a few things that I said. Obviously I don’t watch it.

‘For me, it’s not a big deal. That’s why I said it at the time. Training, the amount of videos you have to do every day, it’s so extreme, so when I come home I just want to forget about it.

“(My dogs) are literally my life, so no football on, don’t talk about it when I come home, mum and dad don’t speak to me about it, it’s just like it’s not my job basically.

“People think that I don’t love it, and obviously I don’t watch it, but I could probably tell you most things about every winger that I play against or the attributes that I’m going to have to come up against on the weekend.

“Playing right-back, there’s so many good left-wingers, every game they’re the best player. If you look at every team, one or two, they’re the best.”