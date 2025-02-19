Arsenal defender Tomiyasu: Toughest moment of career

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu revealed he’s been through the “toughest period” of his career after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

The Japan international has played just six minutes this season following a three-month absence due to a knee issue that saw him miss the campaign’s start.

After reports emerged that the Gunners were considering surgery for his troublesome knee, the 26-year-old has now been operated on to recover and be fit for next season.

In an Instagram post, Tomiyasu said: "I'm late in reporting this, but I had surgery on my right knee a few days ago and have already started my rehab to do what I love the most again.

"It has been the toughest period in my career for sure and it carries on a bit more but I won't give up.

“Thank you for your support and see you again."