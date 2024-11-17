Arsenal defender Timber: This is really my debut season here

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber feels his body can now handle the demands of the Premier League.

After missing almost all of last season due to a knee injury, Timber has fought back to prove himself a first-choice this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said from Holland's training camp: “That's still a bit like that. In early October I had an injury of three to four weeks. Then I immediately had to play against Liverpool.

"Since then it has actually been non-stop. So it makes sense that your body has to adapt to that. But it is going well, my body feels good.

“The fact that there are so many matches is hard for everyone. For me – someone who has had a cruciate ligament injury – it is actually still my first season, so it is also very normal.

"Do I see it that this is my first year? That I play in the Premier League, yes. Of course I only played one league game before my injury. It is going well, the body feels good and I feel fit. I am happy to be there again.”