Arsenal defender Timber proud playing with brother Quinten for Holland

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber and brother Quinten Timber, of Feyenoord, played for Holland together for the first time yesterday.

Both featured in the Nations League win against Bosnia.

Afterwards, Jurrien said: "This is both a family and football adventure. You try to concentrate but enjoy it at the same time, which is exactly what we did.

"When we were younger, it seemed like a distant dream, because only 23 players are selected for the squad.

"We got closer to the dream and in the end it came true."