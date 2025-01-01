Arsenal defender Timber: 2024 has been a rollercoaster

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber admits 2024 was a rollercoaster.

The Holland international has worked his way back from an ACL injury suffered at the beginning of last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Timber told the club's website: “I started the year still injured, I had just gone on the pitch, I think, at the beginning of 2024.

"So a bit of a rollercoaster but, at the end, also a special year, coming back from injury and playing for Arsenal.

“It wasn’t easy but at the same time I think I felt lucky being here and blessed with the people around me. It was my first year living here, so I got to know a lot of new people, new teammates, I think all of that was very fun, just the part of being injured was hard at times, but I think I came out good.

“I would also say that the people around me, they need to be strong as well, they need to be good to keep me going and they did that so that made it easier for me to keep going.”

On a wish for 2025, Timber added: “To win a big prize I think.

“That’s the biggest wish, with the club, of course. That would be amazing. I have a good feeling so let’s see.”