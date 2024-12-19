Arsenal defender set to make January return to Celtic

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney could be In line for a return to his former club Celtic.

The left-back is set to be out of contract in the summer and will not have his deal renewed.

Per The Scottish Sun, Celtic are more than willing to bring the 27-year-old back on a free transfer.

While Tierney will have to take a pay cut, he will be able to get regular first-team football.

He played his first competitive game for Arsenal in over 18 months this week.

Tierney was involved for the 3-2 Carabao Cup win against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.