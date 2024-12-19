Tribal Football
Most Read
Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Rashford missing from traveling Man Utd squad for Spurs
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers

Arsenal defender set to make January return to Celtic

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal defender set to make January return to Celtic
Arsenal defender set to make January return to CelticAction Plus
Arsenal star Kieran Tierney could be In line for a return to his former club Celtic.

The left-back is set to be out of contract in the summer and will not have his deal renewed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Scottish Sun, Celtic are more than willing to bring the 27-year-old back on a free transfer.

While Tierney will have to take a pay cut, he will be able to get regular first-team football.

He played his first competitive game for Arsenal in over 18 months this week.

Tierney was involved for the 3-2 Carabao Cup win against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Mentions
Tierney KieranCelticArsenalCrystal PalacePremier LeagueFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
Arteta praise for Tierney after Arsenal Cup win
Kporha proud of Palace debut in Cup defeat
Glasner praises Palace efforts after Arsenal Cup defeat