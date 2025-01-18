Arsenal defender Heaven sees Eintracht Frankfurt defeat Borussia Dortmund
Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven saw Eintracht Frankfurt defeat Borussia Dortmund last night.
Eintracht Frankfurt chief Markus Krosche has confirmed the youngster was a guest of the club as talks are held over a move to Germany.
The 18 year-old is off contract at Arsenal in June and talks over a new deal have stalled.
We spoke to Arsenal," Krosche told ESPN. "We will try to sign him. He is a really good prospect and we will see if we can find a solution with him."
Heaven came through the same youth team at Arsenal as senior pair Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.