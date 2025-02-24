Wenger offers his chances for Arsenal title triumph: You have to keep hope!

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger concedes his old club have just a "20 per cent" chance of winning the Premier League title this season.

Defeat at home to West Ham, with Liverpool winning at Manchester City, sees second-place Arsenal now 11 points behind the Reds.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS at half-time of the game at the Etihad on Sunday night, Wenger said: "If Liverpool win today then you could say it’s 80% (likely they win the title).”

Asked about Arsenal’s title chances, Wenger added: “You have to keep hope! (Arsenal have) a 20% chance. Maybe I’m being generous...

“But with 11 games to go, 11 points ahead and one more game played, of course, you would be surprised.

"If Liverpool win today they’ve lost only game since the start of the season and you wouldn’t think they would lose four games in the last 11."